Court docs: Man arrested in New Mexico after girlfriend’s death has history of domestic violence allegations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Randy Buckner, 47, is currently being held in a New Mexico jail on felony stolen vehicle charges. He was arrested shortly after family members of Aleta Lung discovered her body in an apartment the couple shared in Grand Rapids.

He was found in possession of Lung's car and will soon be extradited to Michigan to face charges related to her death.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that the process of extraditing Buckner to Michigan is ongoing, but no timeline has been set.

According to police reports obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Buckner has a history of violent behavior.

In 2008, he allegedly attacked a pregnant girlfriend during a fight over leftover fast food, kicking her and breaking her foot.

After allegedly choking the woman, the victim in this case told investigators, “Randy got on top of her and choked her with both hands for two to three minutes.”

She explained that she “told him her leg was broken, but Randy then grabbed her arm and told her that she as she thought her leg was broken he was going to break her arm as well.”

Shortly after Buckner was arrested, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom expressed concerns about his past, stating, “These domestic violence offenders, they do it over and over and over. It's sort of like a way of life for them."

Another incident in 2006 involved Buckner showing up to a woman’s home while she was out at dinner with friends, her kids home alone.

Upon returning home, the victim discovered significant damage, including shattered glass and grease stains on her new couch. Buckner allegedly threw a crock pot and fish bowl around her apartment.

The victim reported the incident to police and expressed intent to pursue charges.

Buckner is also accused of threatening the victim in this case on a later date, saying he would visit the victim's house, raising concerns for her safety.

A warrant was issued for malicious destruction of property.

Rachel Verwys, CEO of Safe Haven Ministries, emphasizes the importance of listening and believing victims.

"It's about using a conversational method to talk with someone in a way to say, 'I noticed this. Could you tell me more about it?'"

Verwys advises approaching without judgment, being patient, and providing resources when the victim is ready.

For those dealing with domestic violence, resources are available throughout West Michigan.

Warning Signs Someone You Love is Dealing with Domestic Violence (Courtesy of Every Woman's Place)



Signs of abuse include quick involvement, extreme jealousy, coercion, control, isolation, and refusal to take accountability. Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive tactics or behaviors that one person uses against another to gain or maintain power and control in a relationship.



These dynamics can result in various forms of abuse such as physical violence, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, economic control, stalking, and sexual assault.



While the majority of the survivors that we see are women, it’s important to note that intimate partner violence can happen in same-sex relationships, and tactics of abuse can be perpetrated by anyone, including women.

Domestic violence is often a hidden issue that takes place behind closed doors, which can create a lot of embarrassment and shame for survivors of abuse. The most important thing you can do is listen and believe someone who discloses their experience.

It’s important to validate the experiences of domestic violence and provide non-judgmental support. Oftentimes, when a survivor discloses abuse, it may be the first time they are saying it out loud and it’s usually the tip of the iceberg. Your response can have a significant positive or negative effect on whether the survivor chooses to disclose further or decides to seek help to leave the relationship.

