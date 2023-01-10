County dispatchers warn of 911 outage

WEST MICHIGAN — Dispatch centers from around West Michigan counties are spreading the word about a statewide 911 outage.

It's not clear what caused the outage.

Dispatch centers are also sharing alternate numbers to call, in case you need emergency help.

In some counties, you can still text 911 for help.

See below for a list of counties experiencing 911 outages and alternate numbers:

Ottawa County 616-994-7850 or text 911



Allegan County 269-673-3899



Barry County 269-948-4800 option 1 or text 911



Kalamazoo County has restored 911 lines.



Ionia County 616-527-0400



Muskegon County 231-332-6616 or text 911



Van Buren County 269-657-3101 or text 911



Grand Rapids 616-456-3444

Kent County dispatchers are experiencing audio problems with their 911 lines; however, they can still receive 911 calls



Montcalm County dispatchers are also experiencing audio problems with 911 lines; however, they can still receive 911 calls and encourage residents to call 911, or text 911.

St Joseph County has restored 911 lines



Newaygo County has restored 911 lines



Branch County is not experiencing 911 issues

Cass County is not experiencing 911 issues

This is a developing story. FOX17 is working to learn more about the issue and will update when information is available.

