Counselors on-hand as Hart principal passes unexpectedly

HART, Mich. — “If you knew Troy, you know he had an infectious laugh and smile,” Hart Public Schools Superintendent, Mark Platt posted Sunday.

Troy Moran, the High School Principal, passed suddenly Saturday.

“He was one of those people who you just loved seeing and talking with.”

—Mark Platt, Hart Public Schools Superintendent

A porchlight vigil was held Sunday night to show solidarity with Moran's loved ones, and the final performance of Clue by the school's drama clubs was dedicated to his memory.

Hart High School is holding class today, but also holding space for those impacted by the sudden loss.

Counselors are already in place for those who need to talk and the school’s crisis team met last night to talk about next steps for the community and to support Moran’s loved ones, promising simply ‘more to come.’

This is a developing story – details on Mr. Moran’s passing and community support will be updated on air, online, and in the FOX 17 App.