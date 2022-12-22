West Michigan health systems announce cancellations, keep urgent care centers open

WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan health systems are announcing some cancellations on Friday, due to the incoming of a winter storm.

SPECTRUM HEALTH

Spectrum Health, soon to be Corewell Health, will be cancelling many in-person office visits on Friday. Virtual care will be available.

Also, Spectrum Health will be offering urgent care services in-person, though virutal urgent care services are also available.

A representative for Spectrum Health said offices are working to contact previously scheduled patients about cancellations. Patients may get a MyChart message to switch to a virtual care appointment.

Hospitals, surgical services, and urgent care centers are still open, the representative said.

To look at a full list of services for Spectrum Health, see this website.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH WEST

U-M Health West says all on-site physical therapy services are cancelled on Friday.

Patient visits, where possible, will be transitioned to virtual visits on Friday.

Most U-M Health west offices will still be open, says a representative for the health system.

Patients with further questions are advised to check their MyChart.

U-M Health West says it's following guidelines from local law enforcement and the National Weather services as the winter storm rages.