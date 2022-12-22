Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Michigan health systems announce cancellations, keep urgent care centers open

hospital-doctor-generic.png
Canva
hospital-doctor-generic.png
Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 18:23:20-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan health systems are announcing some cancellations on Friday, due to the incoming of a winter storm.

SPECTRUM HEALTH

Spectrum Health, soon to be Corewell Health, will be cancelling many in-person office visits on Friday. Virtual care will be available.

Also, Spectrum Health will be offering urgent care services in-person, though virutal urgent care services are also available.

A representative for Spectrum Health said offices are working to contact previously scheduled patients about cancellations. Patients may get a MyChart message to switch to a virtual care appointment.

Hospitals, surgical services, and urgent care centers are still open, the representative said.

To look at a full list of services for Spectrum Health, see this website.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN HEALTH WEST

U-M Health West says all on-site physical therapy services are cancelled on Friday.

Patient visits, where possible, will be transitioned to virtual visits on Friday.

Most U-M Health west offices will still be open, says a representative for the health system.

Patients with further questions are advised to check their MyChart.

U-M Health West says it's following guidelines from local law enforcement and the National Weather services as the winter storm rages.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered