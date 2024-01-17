Corewell Health treating hypertension patients with minimally invasive procedure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health announced it is treating patients with uncontrolled hypertension as part of a global clinical trial.

Health officials say researchers are studying the long-term effects of the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral, a renal denervation system used to treat hypertension. It targets certain nerves located near the patient’s kidneys that can trigger hypertension when they reach an overactive state.

We’re told the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the minimally invasive procedure in November.

The treatment uses radiofrequency energy to ease the overactivity in those nerves, according to Corewell Health. The healthcare system is one of only 34 U.S. locations taking part in the study.

“The management of hypertension has been unchanged for many years even though it is preventable, detectable and treatable,” says Araya Negash, DO. “Renal denervation with the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral system is a novel modality that may help reduce high blood pressure in patients with uncontrolled hypertension.”

Corewell Health says the trial seeks to enroll 1,000 patients in the country. Five have enrolled with Corewell Health to date, with 40 planned in the span of two years. Risks include pain and bruising.

Roughly 1.28 billion adults experience hypertension.

Read more about this study online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube