Coping with job loss: Key strategies to manage stress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Come April 2, big changes will go into effect, impacting unemployed Michiganders. It will mean more money, a longer time to collect benefits, and additional payouts based on dependents.

The number of unemployed people in our state has gone up in the first two months of this year. There were more than 268,000 unemployed Michiganders when 2025 started, according to the state numbers.

“Every single one of us could lose our job. That's a possibility,” Wayne State University Associate Psychiatry Professor Dr. Arash Javanbakht told FOX 17.

In February, Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was the highest nationwide. Our state saw a 1.4 percent jump from this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

“It's very painful and stressful to any one of us, losing our career job, or being at the threat of losing our job, because that's a big part of our life,” Javanbakht said.

Our careers often take up a good chunk of our lives.

“For most of us, a career is a big and important part of our life. We, a lot of times, spend more time with our colleagues than we do with our family,” Javanbakht added.

Javanbakht explains there are four key ways to manage the stress of losing a job.



Controlling what can be controlled.

Maintaining routines.

Focusing on positivity.

Leaning into your support system.

“Everybody who has lost their job has been able to, most times, handle the situation and carry on. But we sometimes get to a state of panic, as if we are losing everything,” Javanbakht said.

Starting April 2, Michiganders who are unemployed can get a maximum of $446 a week. That's up $84. The number of maximum weeks people can claim benefits is 26, which is up from 20. Arash adds this can give you more time to breathe and figure out what's next.

“If I've lost my job, what are the areas I can learn about the job market for me? How can I go to those areas to make sure my chances of success or competitiveness are increased?” Javanbakht said.

For loved ones worried about someone in their life, here’s what you can watch out for:

“Losing my energy and motivation. Sometimes, people have thoughts about hopelessness. I'm not hopeful about myself, feelings of guilt and shame, even thoughts about not wanting to be around anymore. That's a big sign that the person at that time needs help,” Javanbakht said.

Equifax has five recommendations if you are laid off on how to manage your budget:



Evaluate your current spending and savings. Determine what you can't live without (housing, food, and utilities) and what things you can give up for now.

Estimate your new monthly cash flow. Account for any additional money that may be coming your way, including unemployment benefits.

Determine where to make cuts. Think long and hard about each non-essential item you consider buying, and try to stay focused on your long-term goal of persevering financially.

Explore your debt repayment options. Reach out to your individual lenders to ask about debt repayment plans, which could include deferred payments.

Consider more substantial alternatives. Consider reaching out to friends and family members to ask for a personal loan. If you're a homeowner, you may want to take out a home equity loan. As a last resort, consider withdrawing from a retirement account.

