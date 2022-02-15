Consumers Energy Foundation seeking entries in Put Your Town on the Map competition

LANSING, Mich. — The Consumers Energy Foundation is looking for entries for its Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition.

The competition provides funding for three projects that aim to help small communities in the state grow and thrive.

Consumers says communities with a population of up to 10,000 can submit proposals through March 18.

Ten finalists will be selected to present their pitch at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in May. The finalists will be selected by the Consumers Energy Foundation and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan.

The top three winners will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000.

“It’s no secret the past two years have been challenging for everyone. As we look toward a more hopeful future, Consumers Energy is proud to continue our tradition of helping the communities we serve grow and thrive,” said Roger Curtis, Consumers Energy’s vice president of public affairs. “Michigan’s small and rural towns have big ideas for their futures, and we’re excited to help provide the resources necessary to bring those projects to life.”

The Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition launched in 2019. In 2021, grant money was awarded to Comins Township in Oscoda County to support a public square for events and tourism promotion, Pinckney in Livingston County to build an accessible community garden, and Alma in Gratiot County to create an art corridor in the downtown area.

Consumers says they are looking for innovative ideas that attract visitors to downtowns, focus on house, education or employment, create community pride and more.

To learn more or submit your pitch, click here.

2022 Put Your Town On The Map by WXMI on Scribd



