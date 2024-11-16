Consumers Energy announces outage system upgrade

Consumers Energy announced it will be updating its outage system on Monday. That means the system will be down from 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 until as late as 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

If customers lose power during that time, they will not be able to use the outage map, receive outage alerts, or get any outage information from the usual online systems. You will need to call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Customer service representatives and crews will be working to help.

Consumers Energy says it will reschedule the update if there is a forecast for severe storms.

