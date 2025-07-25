Comstock Park Post Office renamed in honor of Marine

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Comstock Park Post Office has been given a new name that honors the life and legacy of a U.S. Marine Captain. As of July 25, the post office building will be named the "Captain Miguel Justin Nava Post Office".

28-year-old Captain Miguel Justin Nava was one of 4 marines that died in a helicopter crash in San Diego during a historic storm in 2024. Captain Nava was born in Traverse City, but moved to Comstock Park and became an important member of the community as a member of the Comstock Park High School's student council, as well as the school's football and soccer teams.

Comstock Park Public Schools Captain Miguel Nava (left), a graduate of Comstock Park, after a Panthers home football game.

"Thank you for remembering our son." said Captain Nava's Father Javier Nava, "for celebrating his life, and giving us this incredible gift". Friday's ceremony was an emotional and loving tribute of the Marine that lost his life, with his wife, son and parents in attendance.

Comstock Park Public Schools Captain Miguel Nava, a graduate of Comstock Park, sits with his wife and son.

Democratic Congresswoman Hillary Scholten was in attendance at the event, and had a role in changing the building's name to honor Nava's legacy. Scholten introduced a bill to Congress that was later signed into law by the President. At the renaming ceremony, Scholten said "I knew immediately I would want to do everything I could in my power to help this family and honor the legacy of this brave hero."

