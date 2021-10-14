Comstock High School cancels remainder of football season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock High School has canceled the remainder of its football season.

The school made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning.

According to the school’s Facebook post, the last two football games of the season are canceled.

The school was supposed to host a powderpuff football game, senior night football game and an informal dance on Friday.

Now the school says senior football players, senior cheerleaders, senior band members and their parents will all be honored during the powderpuff game halftime on Friday.

The junior vs. senior powderpuff game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

The informal dance will take place after the powderpuff game.

The school has not specified why they decided to cancel the last two games of the season.

