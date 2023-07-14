Compass College closing, students being transitioned to Calvin University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Compass College of Film and Media is closing it's doors for good, but a forthcoming partnership with nearby Calvin University will allow film students to transfer, bringing the credits they have already earned with them.

Compass has operated in some capacity in West Michigan for more than 25 years.

The school offered programs to teach the technical and creative aspects of film and video production, with an emphasis on the ability to work in Michigan.

Calvin and Compass announced back on June 21 that they had signed a letter of intent to enter into the partnership.

Under the partnership, all Compass College students are guaranteed admission to Calvin's School of Communications.

Compass students will pay the same tuition they were expecting to pay at Compass, and all of their previous credits earned will transfer.

Compass students will also be able to live in Calvin's student housing if they choose to.

"We've laid out the transfer process for affected students through an email and an in-person/live virtual announcement to affected students, on the landing page you have, and through in-person and virtual follow-up conversations with students who have taken the first step of filling out the Contact Information Release Form. Due to privacy regulations, we need students to authorize Compass College to share contact information with us before we can reach out for one-on-one discussion," a spokesperson for Calvin told FOX 17 about the partnership.

"Our admissions team is focused on working directly with impacted students to answer their questions and ensure a smooth transition. "

You can read Compass College of Film and Media's press release on the partnership HERE.

