HART, Mich. — Showing support for the family of a beloved educator — recently, Hart High School's principal passed away — Troy Moran leaves behind two daughters.

Community rallies behind daughters of recently passed Hart High School principal

"They were his life, like, he gave them a reason to, you know, love life as much as he did because he wanted to be there with them and experience life with them," family friend Cara Kriesel told FOX 17.

Now, the community is showing up to ensure his girls are cared for. The two girls lost their dad following a sudden heart attack over the weekend.

"He was so proud of them," Kriesel added. "He coached them in soccer. He coached them in basketball. He literally was at every game cheering them on."

Cara Kriesel

Kriesel isn't just a family friend, but also a teacher to one of the Troy's daughters. She set up a GoFundMe page to help his two girls.

"I have seen some names that I know from neighboring districts, other teachers, friends, college friends, some high school, the whole Facebook feed is just flooded with stories of what an amazing person he was," she added.

Kriesel explains that the fund is meant to help his daughters immediately and in the future.

"If anyone does want to contribute, that it would be, you know, very welcomed and, or, whatever needs that may arise, whether that for college, is for braces, just something to help alleviate the hardship," she added. "They deserve the world."

Kriesel explains Moran leaves behind a legacy — one of kindness, dedication and making a difference.

Cara Kriesel

"He always just made you feel at home. Even, like, you just got off the phone with him five minutes ago," she explained.

She also appreciates the people who have donated already to help make a difference for his two young girls.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube