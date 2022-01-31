Community-led effort started in Muskegon to push back against possible animal testing site

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A group of people in Muskegon have started an effort to stop a company that tests on animals and wants to expand within the city.

“We’re in 2022,” said Hannah Hillborn. “This is unnecessary.”

Earlier this week, Hillborn started a Facebook group in protest of a decision by Muskegon city commissioners on Tuesday to sell 20 acres of land at the former West Shoreline Correctional Facility site.

The land was sold to Northern Biomedical Research, a Norton Shores-based company that tests on animals.

“[I] decided that, if for no other reason but to feel that I had some camaraderie,” said Hillborn. “It’s growing like every day.”

As of Sunday, nearly 500 people had joined the group. A petition was also started to further call out the city which has collected nearly 1,000 signatures.

According to Hillborn, in addition to the ethical issues raised, people in the group question the socio-economic implications too.

For example, Hillborn says they want to know if the jobs created through the development match the skillset of Muskegon’s workforce or if it would just bring in people from outside communities.

“My initial anger and frustration was… picturing the animals going through what they’re going to go through,” said Hillborn. “They’re damaged so badly that they have to be euthanized and incinerated, but the more I thought I about it the more angry I got on so many different levels.”

FOX17 emailed the city’s mayor and city manager to try and answer some of the concerns but did not hear back as of Sunday night.

“People are smart these days,” said Hillborn. “They know this isn’t necessary, it’s wrong, and whether I made a group or not, this many people would be outraged.”

