Community leaders discuss "State of Emergency" among police relations and recent legal outcomes in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two important conversations took place Monday night in Grand Rapids, focusing on public safety and police relations with the community.

The first event, held at Wealthy Theatre, centered on the perception of police relations following recent events that have sparked community outrage. Organizers posed the question: “Where do we go from here?” The event followed the recent mistrial in the case of Christopher Schurr and the dismissal of federal charges in the death of Samuel Sterling.

SEE MORE: Federal judge dismisses criminal case against former MSP sergeant

Activist comments reflected frustration with the judicial outcomes. Aly the Activist said, “I’m not surprised at all that Dana Nessle didn’t have a backbone to pick up this case. I’m not surprised that Chris Becker didn’t have a backbone to retry this case.”

The evening brought together community leaders who have been advocating for justice in the cases of Patrick Lyoya and Samuel Sterling. Their aim is to keep these cases at the forefront of public awareness.

Another activist with family ties to the Sterling family, Erykai Cage, noted the importance of taking action, stating, “Faith without work is dead.”

Participants discussed the implications of the mistrial and dismissal on community trust, with Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, saying, “We all have to be concerned and I’m gonna tell you why; because a precedent has just been set.”

In terms of future actions, both the Lyoya and Sterling families have initiated civil lawsuits. Attorney Ven Johnson highlighted that they are awaiting a possible appeal from the Attorney General regarding Sterling's case. The AG's office confirmed that it is reviewing appellate options.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube