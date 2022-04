GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Easter is Sunday and a number of communities are hosting Easter Egg hunts this weekend and that include Soccers for Stars in Grand Rapids.

The organization is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt and Free Fun Day at Highland Park Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

The event will feature lots of fun activities including a Easter egg hunt, Food Trucks, Basket Giveaways, yard games and more.