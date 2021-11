KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire broke out at a commercial building on the 1900 block of East Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo Sunday morning.

Officers arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the roof of the building. An aggressive response was mounted and the fire was put out within 15 minutes.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation,

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.