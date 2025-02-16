Coldwater man arrested in child solicitation case

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Coldwater has been arrested in a child solicitation case.

On Friday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office took Walter Ward Jr. into custody, charging him with accosting children for immoral purposes, attempted criminal sexual conduct and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police say they learned about the case through a tip regarding "an adult male who was allegedly soliciting underage girls for the purpose of sexual assault," per a press release.

Further on in the investigation, detectives identified the 56-year-old as a suspect who allegedly had arranged to meet "what he believed to be an underage girl."

Those with additional information regarding potential victims can call Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 or Det. Jon Pignataro at (269) 986-4435.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Battle Creek Police Department.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

