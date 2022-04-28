CMU to address discrimination claims Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University will be hosting a press conference Thursday to address new claims of racial discrimination, following the elimination of the school's men's track and field team.

The school says it got a letter dated April 25 from the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights notifying them of the discrimination based on race claim.

Watch live at 11 a.m.:

The school announced its decision to cut the team back in May 2020.

At the time, the school said the decision was made due to changes in enrollment and the impact of COVID-19.

While the student scholarships were still honored, 36 student-athletes were impacted.

CMU released a statement saying in part:

"CMU will fully comply with OCR’s investigation and we are willing to openly share data related to the decision-making process. In all we do at Central Michigan University, we are committed to the success of our students, to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus, and to being a welcoming and supportive community for every individual."

This comes as the university is also facing a large enrollment drop.

