Clear the Shelters wrapping up this weekend

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — If you've been wanting to take part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter event, you may want to act fast. The event is wrapping up this weekend.

The quarterly event has helped over 61,000 pets find new and forever home since it started in 2016.

Harbor Humane Society in West Olive is one of the shelters participating in the event. They say they have done about 43 adoptions since Tuesday.

They have over 300 animals being cared for. This includes a lot of cats and about 30-40 dogs.

Empty the Shelters reduces adoption fees at shelters for animals that are $25 or less. Adoptions for large dogs will be $25, adult cat adoptions are fee waived and for kittens under five months old, the adoption fee is $10

Harbor Humane Society will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday