Classes to resume Monday for two Grand Rapids Schools after structural issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids schools will reopen on Monday after structural concerns shut them down.

Innovation Central High and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High was undergoing renovation with part of the building being used for instruction.

Both schools share a building on Fountain Street NE.

During the renovation, contractors became concerned about the structural integrity of one of the auditorium walls due to potential deterioration.

Access to the area had been blocked but classes were cancelled so officials could investigate the area after new information was reported.

Structural engineers concluded the building is safe for students to be in provided wind speeds are below 25 MPH. If wind speeds are above 55 MPH, the building is not recommended to be used.

Families were able to voice their concerns about the building at two virtual meetings with construction contractors, structual engineers and district leaders.

