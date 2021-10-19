Classes canceled Tuesday at Comstock High School due to positive COVID case at dance

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to an alert on their website, Comstock High School will not hold classes Tuesday (Oct. 19) due to a student who attended last week's dance testing positive for COVID-19.

This cancellation includes all high school extra-curricular activities and sports.

The dance was held in the high school gymnasium on Friday, Oct. 15, from 8-10 p.m. The school has yet to identify the source of the transmission.

All other buildings within Comstock Public Schools will remain open and follow their regular schedules.

If your student was at the dance on Friday night, and is vaccinated, the school says there is nothing more that you need to do at this time.

If your student was at the dance on Friday night, and is not vaccinated, please call the CHS office at 269-250-8705 to report your child's attendance to receive guidance before returning to school.

If your student was not at the dance, regular contact tracing will occur. Once the contact tracing has been completed, all staff and families will be contacted with the outcome.

