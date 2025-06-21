Civil trial date set for former Grand Rapids officer who shot Patrick Lyoya

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal judge has set the civil trial date for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr, who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in 2022.

The civil trial is scheduled to begin October 19, 2026 in a Kalamazoo federal court.

Schurr shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, in the back of the head as the two struggled over Schurr's Taser during an April 2022 traffic stop.

The Lyoya family attorney claims Patrick’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated by what they say was Schurr’s use of excessive force.

A civil lawsuit is a way for one party to seek compensation for damages from another party.

A civil lawsuit is different from a criminal case, which usually involves the government and an individual seeking punishment for violating a law.

Schurr no longer faces criminal charges stemming from the incident.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker decided not to retry Schurr and dropped the criminal second-degree murder charge in May.

Becker’s decision came two weeks after a mistrial was declared in Schurr’s case May 8 after the jury was unable to reach a verdict following four days of deliberation.

