City of Kentwood fall leaf and brush drop-offs return

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood's fall leaf and brush drop-off programs returned Monday, Oct. 18, as residents can drop off at the Kentwood Department of Public Works (5068 Breton Avenue SE. in Grand Rapids)

Accepted materials that can be dropped off include loose leaves, brush, sticks, tree limbs, logs and grass clippings. These materials can be dropped off from 12-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, or from 12-6 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 5.

Materials that cannot be accepted include trash, paper and plastic bags, dirt, concrete, asphalt, tires, rocks, stones, construction materials, glass and metal.

“We look forward to helping residents with their fall yard cleanup and making sure our roadways and storm drains remain clear of leaves and other tree debris this season,” said Jim Wolford, Department of Public Works supervisor. “The City of Kentwood is pleased to offer these services to our community in the spring and fall each year.”

After closing for winter in December, drop-off will reopen in the spring.

More information services is available here.

