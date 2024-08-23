City of Douglas road closure making it harder to get to Oval Beach

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Ferry Street in Douglas is the major way to Lake Michigan and Oval Beach. Now because of a sink hole the road is closed forcing beach traffic to go on a mile and a half detour.

It has only been 3 weeks since the city of Douglas closed Ferry Street.

“It’s pretty bad. I can’t believe the traffic.”

“It’s a real mess” said residents along the detour.

They are not happy about the detour, saying, “A tour bus just came through her.”

“It's frustrating, and it's not a great time of year for everyone to go down Lakeshore.”

Douglas had to close Ferry Street on August 9th because a culvert underneath is failing, causing a sink hole in the road. “The culvert has been determined to be severely compromised. Unfortunately, almost every utility in our city runs through that culvert.” Said Douglas Mayor Cathy North

City engineers said the road can’t handle traffic without damaging the infrastructure.

“So, if that culvert fails, we're in severe trouble.” Said Mayor North.

Unfortunately, now the only way to oval beach and the lake is for all traffic to be detoured down narrow lakeshore drive.

Resident Fritz Baker said, “It's way too tight, and it's going to chew up the road. And the worst thing is it's not safe.”

“It's inconvenient, and it's a little bit dangerous, and the road is breaking down on Lakeshore, so they're creating another problem.” Said resident Sara Dykema.

Douglas realizes that the detour is not ideal, but it was their only option.

Mayor North said, “We're all concerned. We're having our police and our DPW and our engineers evaluate Lakeshore drive on a regular basis as well to make sure that it does not become compromised. But it's our only alternative.”

The city says with all the infrastructure underneath Ferry Street, fixing it will be difficult and expensive.

“We're doing everything possible to secure all funding options available, we're seeking grants, you know, it's necessary. It needs to be done. We will find the money.” Said Mayor North.

