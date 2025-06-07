Child hurt in crash after vehicle pinned beneath pickup truck

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police responded to a car accident Friday afternoon that injured a child and their mother after their vehicle was trapped beneath a pickup truck.

It happened around 4:55 p.m. near the intersection of 28th St and Ottawa Ave.

Police say the crash occurred when west bound traffic on 28th St was stopped at a red-light. Officers report the pickup truck failed to stop and collided into the back of the sedan, which was then pushed underneath the pickup truck in front of it. The truck trapped the young child in the back seat. GPD says people on scene were able to get the child out before first responders arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. The mother was also taken as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the at-fault vehicle denied medical transport.

