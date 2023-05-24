Chick-fil-A helps Portage family raise money for daughter with epilepsy, in need of service dog

PORTAGE, Mich. — Most of Portage headed to a popular fast-food restaurant Tuesday night, but it wasn't just for the food. They were showing support for a local family hoping to get a service dog for their daughter.

Earlier this month, FOX 17 introduced you to Ryleigh Lambright who has a rare form of epilepsy and often suffers from seizures.Her family is hoping a service dog can comfort her and keep her safe when those seizures happen. But, the highly trained animal comes at a hefty price.

“She has nocturnal seizures at night, so we’re always checking on her,” said Amelia Lambright.

Her five-year-old daughter Ryleigh was diagnosed with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome last December. It’s a rare and severe type of epilepsy that causes her to have frequent seizures. According to the National Institutes of Health, there’s no cure and it is difficult to treat with traditional therapies.

Ryleigh’s parents are hoping a highly trained furry friend can protect and comfort her. On Tuesday, a Chick-Fil A in Portage stepped in to help make that possible.

“It is absolutely amazing, we have been looking for opportunities like this since the end of covid, So when I told my team we would be doing something like this they were all super ecstatic and ready to serve,” said Megan Stutzman, Marketing Director at Chick-fil-A.

The popular fast food chain helping the Lambright family raise money for Ryleigh’s service dog, which will cost around $20,000 dollars and is not covered by insurance. At last check, the family raised $13,000 dollars. They’re hoping sales from Chick-fil-A will push them towards their goal so that Ryleigh can have a new pet and protector.

“We are looking for a dog that will be able to alert us when Ryleigh has a seizure or when she’s about to have one, and it will also serve as mobility assistance,” said Lambright.

The Lambright family was overwhelmed by the support from the community and Chick-fil-A. They’re looking forward to a brighter future for their daughter with her service dog by her side.

Getting a service dog is a lengthy process. The family says it will still take them about two years. Chick-fil-A will donate 15%-20% of their proceeds to the Lambright family.

