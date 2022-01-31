Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

items.[0].image.alt
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Cheslie Kryst attends the "Gossip Girl" New York Premiere at Spring Studios on June 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
"Gossip Girl" New York Premiere
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 20:59:37-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died.

Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

They said she “embodied love and served others.”

Kryst was a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney.

She won the Miss USA pageant in May, 2019.

Kryst's win marked the first time three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News