Cheerleader to leader: Boys and Girls Club impacting lives in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday was a big night for the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth.

It's their biggest fundraiser. The money goes right to after-school programs, helping give kids a path forward.

Be Great Tailgate highlighted the club's cheerleading program as the Wildcats showed what they have been practicing all summer.

"They are so excited. They started off really nervous, really timid, really quiet, voices low, but they are so excited to perform," Wildcats Coach Lakeisha Freeman said.

A group of ten girls showed off their spirit in front of dozens of people.

"I'm like, I just remember me being a little kid being shy, coming to the Boys and Girls Club, and now I'm here doing the thing I've always seen, like the older girls doing," Wildcats Assistant Coach Antonio Smith said.

The assistant coach was one of them not too long ago.

"I've met a lot of new people, some of the most important people in my life I've met there. And I think it's just really fun. It's a great place to be," Smith added.

Smith is now coaching some confidence into these cheerleaders.

"The good part is them working together and them just having fun all around with me, teaching them," Smith added.

For Boys and Girls Club CEO, Patrick Placzkowski, moments like these make every day worth it.

"These girls have been working all summer long on dance routines," Placzkowski said.

He explained the nonprofit hoped to raise $80,000 to $100,000.

"Which will go a long ways to support the programs we see on any given night. We'll see across all three clubs, plus our one school site, 250 to 350 kids," Placzkowski added.

29-year-veteran cheerleading coach Freeman can speak to the impact of these programs.

"I have seen so many of the young individuals become leaders. I have seen a lot of them come out of their shells," Freeman said.

Smith is an example of going from cheerleader to leader.

"She just encouraged me to be the person I am today. I really love her. She's one of my favorite staff there. She's always been there," Smith said.

