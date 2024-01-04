Censured Georgetown Twp. treasurer says resolution is pre-election 'character assassination'

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At a board meeting on December 11, 2023, township trustees passed a resolution to censure treasurer Michael Bosch for comments he made during a Facebook live stream.

Georgetown Township held its annual Christmas tree lighting event on the evening of November 28 at the library.

"Treasurer Bosch left multiple public comments on the township’s Facebook post of the Tree Lighting video which were derogatory and demeaning to the speaker and the board generally, and contained unfounded claims of impropriety against the board," the resolution to censure reads.

"Treasurer Bosch’s comments were grossly unbecoming of an elected official in association with a unifying community event."

The three-page resolution was read aloud at the December meeting by Township Supervisor Jim Wierenga.

Another trustee, John Schwalm, was in attendance at the tree lighting ceremony to deliver a Christmas message.

The township says about 1,600 people ended up watching the event via Facebook as it played out, exposing Bosch's words to those in the community.

"Remember...the Kmart boondoggle, 200 Baldwin, the ice arena, stubby the clock tower, gt boarder wall (this is the result of incompetent leadership!)," Bosch wrote under the video.

"Enough is enough!! Elect people who REPRESENT you and WORK for YOU not their self interests and their friends!"

Several trustees displayed their opposition to Bosch's actions at the December meeting.

"I think it's so unfortunate that an event that was meant to be unifying and celebratory in nature, and so much effort of planning went in by our library staff, so beautifully presented by John [Schwalm], that it couldn't be something we could have on our social media page and just be proud of, celebrate together."

Supervisor Wierenga said during the meeting that the Township ended up taking the video post off of their Facebook page.

The Township's newest trustee Amy Grasman was at the tree lighting event as well, telling FOX 17 in part, "It was a wonderful community celebration. I thought it was very disrespectful, especially for an elected official of our township… to make those on line comments."

The resolution said during their December board meeting that the censure would act as a notice to Bosch that his actions must change, and that further actions could be taken.

"The Board believes it is critical that members of the Township’s governing body hold to a standard which treats all officials and employees of the Township with respect in order to fulfill their duties and to best serve the interests of the Township and its residents," the resolution to censure said.

"The Board finds that Treasurer Bosch’s conduct in this instance, and similar past actions and comments of a derogatory nature by him, fail to meet that standard."

While a censure in this context is entirely symbolic, Michael Bosch tells FOX 17 he is planning to look into how the trustees arrived at the decision.

Wierenga acknowledged during the December meeting that he had briefly spoken to another trustee about the censure beforehand, but said the conversation was appropriate.

"As I've already admitted, i talked to John when John brought it up to me, but there's been no deliberation among board members; no emails, no joint phone calls. This is truly something brought to my attention that before I was not aware of," Wierenga said.

Bosch believes there may have been conversations that crossed the line.

"That's a serious issue," he told FOX 17 Thursday.

"So, I need to do some FOIA's [Freedom of Information Act requests]. I've got screen captures of their message thread, enough to prove that it is an Open Meetings Act violation."

He believes that trustees had acted improperly when they sought to take up the issue publicly, censuring him at a board meeting.

“This is strictly just character assassination leading up to election year,” he told FOX 17.

"This is just them trying to, if they can do it, to try to discredit me.”

He alleges that certain township administrators outside the board have taken to calling him names and "threatens physical violence against me with staff".

Bosch says there have been instances in the past where other board members acted in a manner that violated either township policy, or campaign finance laws.

"I've seen how the sausage is made... It's disgusting," he said Thursday.

In regards to the comments he made online, and ensuing censure, Bosch said, "I stick by that 100%, and you know what, honestly it's a badge of honor.”

The board was previously scheduled to meet for their next meeting on January 8, but have since canceled it due to the fact that they currently have no agenda items to discuss.

