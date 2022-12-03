CCSO: One dead, three injured after crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's are investigating a crash that left one woman dead and three others injured.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on M-60 near Anderson Road in Howard Township.

A 41-year-old woman was turning onto Anderson Road from the highway when another driver hit the back of her car. The car involved went off the road and rolled onto its side before being pushed onto the northeast side of the road. according to the Sheriff's Office.

After being pushed onto the road, a semi-truck driven by a 72-year-old man crashed into the womans car.

The car involved in the crash had three passengers, including a minor at the time of the crash. They were all hospitalized for their injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.