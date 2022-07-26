Cass County Sheriff: man arrested after shooting at cars

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 46-year-old man is in custody, police say, after a shooting incident that started in Calvin Township and ended in the nearby Penn Township, around 8:45 this morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the man drove to the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Road, exited his vehicle, and then began to fire shots at cars and objects in the area.

Witnesses soon called 911 and told the authorities that the shooter had driven off. The witness also described the shooter's vehicle and direction of travel.

Deputies then found the suspect in his car at the Dollar General store in Vandalia, where he was parked. When deputies arrived, the suspect got out of his car and drew his gun. A short confrontation followed, said police, before the suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not say if there were any injuries.

The suspect's name will be withheld until his expected arraignment, said the Cass County Sherriff.

