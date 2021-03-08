Cass County officers save man after falling through ice

MARCELLUS TWP., Mich. — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office rescued a man after they fell through the ice on Saddlebag Lake Sunday afternoon.

The man, along with the 911 caller who fell through the ice, did not require a trip to the hospital to treat injuries.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies were called to investigate one man who had fallen through the ice on Saddlebag Lake in Marcellus Township.

First responders got to the scene and found the man in the water, who was holding onto the ice and could not get out from the lake.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Office, along with members of the Marcellus Fire Department, suited up in rescue gear and went onto the ice to save the man.

The rescue team was able to pull Ronald First, a 58-year-old Cassopolis resident, from the ice and onto shore before he was medically evaluated.

The man who called 911 regarding the incident (Thomas First, a 28-year-old man Dowagiac resident) was also out on the ice and fell through.

The 28-year-old man was able to pull himself out of the water prior to the arrival of first responders.

Alcohol and drugs were not ruled as factors in this incident.

