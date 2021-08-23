Cass County deputies arrest man on absconder warrant

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County deputies arrested a man late last week after law enforcement learned he was involved in a gun-related crime earlier in the week.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Friday in the 16000 block of State Line Road in Mason Township, according to a news release Monday.

An absconder warrant was issued after a weeklong investigation in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit.

During the search warrant, the man fled the home but was caught after a short pursuit, deputies said.

Evidence of the prior firearms-related crime, along with evidence of narcotics trafficking, were found and secured in the home.

The man was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility and lodged on the absconder warrant.

Additional charges are being sent to the prosecutor for review.

The investigation continues.