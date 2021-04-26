Road reopens after fatal crash in Cass County

MSP

One person is dead after a head-on crash in Cass County’s Milton Township.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on US 12 at Beebe Rd. Monday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says an Elkhart resident was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12, west of Beebe Rd, and a Hillsdale man heading westbound collided head-on.

Prinscella Outlaw, 48, died at the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

MSP says its Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the area to help investigate the cause of the crash.

The crash closed US 12 for several hours Monday afternoon. US 12 is now open.

