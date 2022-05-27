Cass Co. sheriff: Dogs, horses shot in Calvin Township

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating multiple reports of animal cruelty in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a number of dogs and horses were shot in the span of five to six weeks on Kessington Road in Calvin Township.

We’re told at least one person is behind the shootings.

Deputies say they’re working alongside Cass County Animal Control while investigations continue.

Those with information in relation to this series of incidents are encouraged to reach out to deputies at 1-800-462-9328 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

