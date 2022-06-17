Cascade Township announces lineup for July Fourth Celebration

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township has announced the lineup for its July Fourth Celebration.

It will feature more than 30 different games, carnival rides, and activities outside of the Cascade Kent District Library branch, including a petting zoo and face painting. It will also have music from the Signal Point Band. The event will also have a “Friends of Cascade Library” book sale, with thousands of books from different genres and topics available. The proceeds from the sale will benefit the Cascade Kent District Library branch.

The July Fourth Celebration will have two parades. A bike parade will begin at 10 a.m. The community parade will begin right after the end of the bike parade. They will both run from the intersection of Cascade Road and Burton Street to the intersection of 28th Street and Thornhills Avenue. The event will conclude with a fireworks show at dusk. It can be viewed anywhere in downtown Ada or at Legacy Park.

“The July Fourth Celebration is one of the most cherished traditions in Cascade, and we could not be more excited to again gather as a community to have some fun and honor our country’s independence,” said Cascade Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance. “Join us for a day filled with smiling faces, festive floats, exciting rides, great music and so much more.”

A schedule of the event can be found below:



8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Book sale

10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Parades

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Games, rides, and music

Dusk: Fireworks

More information on the Cascade Township July Fourth Celebration can be found on the township’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube