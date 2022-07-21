CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cascade Firefighters Association (CFA) has announced that its charity hockey game will return for a second year. The CFA Charity Hockey Game will be held at Patterson Ice Center on Saturday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The game will feature current and retired players from the Detroit Red Wings, Grand Rapids Griffins, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, along with other National Hockey League and American Hockey League teams. Eric Zane will announce the game. Zane is also the voice of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Before the game, a parking lot party will be held from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. It will include food trucks, yard games, live music, firetrucks, and other apparatus from local fire and police departments. After the game, players will sign autographs and take photos with guests.

All proceeds from the game will go to benefit Riding for Ryan, Brody’s Be Café and the Cascade Firefighters Association. In 2021, the Cascade Firefighters Association raised approximately $14,000 for the nonprofits.

“We are so grateful for the support from the players and West Michigan community to again help us raise funds for these amazing nonprofits,” said Cascade firefighter and event organizer Luke McCarthy. “Last year’s event was an unbelievable success, and we anticipate this year will be even bigger and more action-packed.”

The CFA Charity Hockey Game will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. It is free for kids ages 3 and under. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube