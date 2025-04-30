Cardiac arrest survivors reunite with first responders who saved their lives

(WXMI) — Life EMS Ambulance hosted its inaugural Heart Savers lunch in Kalamazoo, bringing together cardiac arrest survivors and the emergency medical technicians who saved them.

The event recognized EMTs who saved the lives of 38 individuals, with survivors ranging in age from 17 to 85.

"It's priceless to see the medics and EMTs interact with survivors," President of Life EMS Ambulance Mark Meijer said.

Life EMS serves nearly all of Kalamazoo County. Last year, they achieved a 65% survival rate for shockable and survivable cardiac arrest cases, 30% higher than the Michigan state average.

"It's special to recognize this great talent that we have in Kalamazoo County and southwest Michigan," Meijer said.

Among the survivors at the event was Jan Weir, who went into cardiac arrest on May 24, 2024.

"I don't remember anything from that day," Weir said.

She had come inside from planting flowers when she collapsed on the kitchen floor.

"I don't remember much about being in the hospital. I had no signs. I had no symptoms," Weir said.

Her husband, Dave, was a part-time EMS for 18 years. He found her lying on the ground and immediately began CPR. EMT's arrived within minutes.

"When we first got there, it was no different than any other cardiac arrest. We started our care. It was after a few minutes before I noticed Dave," Spenser Bogdan of Life EMS Ambulance said.

Dave was Spenser's instructor at Kalamazoo Valley Community College 16 years prior.

"When Spencer showed up, it was relief. Just being able to see him saying, OK, now I know Jan's in very good hands and that was a very good relief. And it's great to see him here today," Dave Weir said.

Jan was Spenser's first cardiac arrest save of his career.

"I don't know how to say thank you, so this is a great event. And makes it able for me to say thank you," Jan said.

