Car slams into a Grand Rapids nonprofit and forces them to close a portion of the building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit is hurting after a car hits the owner's building. Muse GR says they were forced to shut down their gallery after artists canceled on them.

"It's like an overcast and shadow having this blocked off and boarded up."

December has been unusually sunny and warm, but it's been cloudy inside Muse GR on the city's west side. In November, a truck attempting to turn onto Leonard Street ran into a car.

After that collision, that car slammed into the building.

That truck never stopped, and Muse GR Founder Stephen Smith said he hasn't heard if the driver has been found.

"Originally, when we bought this building, there were no windows. So, we did all the renovations and put this new fixture in, and to see it like this is disheartening," Smith told FOX 17.

Smith provided some photos of what it was like before the crash. Often the gallery was packed with people.

"So we just stopped events until we can get the space back together, as well as the gallery shows, because we want people to have the full Muse experience. So we just decided that we'll focus on the nonprofit for now," he said.

Smith says this art gallery was a big source of revenue for their nonprofit that helps kids. Mus(ED) focuses on providing kids a place to express themselves through music.

"A lot of our students, they come; luckily we have a back entrance for our studio. So they do still come daily for the studio. So a group of students that usually come and use the studio space," he said.

Smith doesn't want to keep missing the beat but says he's now struggling to get contractors.

"So it's, we thought that it would take weeks, but after talking to the construction companies as well as our... as well as our insurance, it's taking much longer than we thought it would take. And we haven't been able to start because the parts for the windows are so backed up through the COVID," he added.

You can help donate to the non-profit here.

