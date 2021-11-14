Watch
Car crashes into Kalamazoo telephone pole

Police Lights
Posted at 1:32 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 01:32:51-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 23-year-old is in serious condition at the hospital after crashing their car into a power pole in Kalamazoo.

The incident happened just after 12:15 Sunday morning on the 2100 block of Portage Street.

Police tried to perform life saving efforts on the person but they transferred the individual to the hospital where they are listed in serious condition. The car involved was severely damaged.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

