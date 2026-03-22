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Car catches fire, teen hospitalized after Grand Haven Township crash

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 11022024
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office 11022024
Posted

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Grand Haven Township Sunday that left one car in flames and sent a teenager to the hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Ferris Street and US-31. Deputies say a 35-year-old woman from Fennville was stopped at a red light when another northbound car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Jenison failed to stop and rear-ended her vehicle.

The impact sparked a fire in the Fennville woman’s car, but she and her passenger were able to escape safely.

The teen driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle and her passenger were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

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