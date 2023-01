GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holocaust Remembrance Day was on Friday. It's a day to remember the millions of jewish people who died during the holocaust.

Even though it's a day to remember those who died, it's important to remember them all year long. It's also important to make sure there's not a repeat of the events that happened between 1941-1945.

Cantor David Fair from Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids joined FOX 17 Morning News to talk about the significance of the holocaust.