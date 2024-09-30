Cannabis entertainment complex opening in Muskegon early next year

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A developer is turning the former Sons of Norway hall in Muskegon into a cannabis entertainment center called Fields Cannary.

“This will be the restaurant, which is the main focal point of our business.” Said Fields Cannary Co-owner Edgar Ramon.

Fields Cannary will not be your normal cannabis store. Not only will you be able to buy cannabis. You will be able to consume it on-site and enjoy a meal and a drink.

Daren Bower

“Our model is not, come and get your product and leave, our model is to come and get your product and stay. Said Ramon

He was inspired by wineries and breweries that have restaurants and bars.

“People need a safe and welcoming environment for them to consume this and they deserve the same privileges and freedoms that alcohol consumers have.” Said Ramon

Along with a bar and restaurant, Fields Cannary will also have a dispensary, an indoor and outdoor consumption space, and a greenhouse.

Fields Cannary

Ramon said, “We’ll have a grow facility here on site where we'll produce the product, we'll package the product, we'll sell the product. Then you can consume the product.”

Ramon says people in the neighborhood are excited about the complex.

Fields Cannary

“Because there really isn't anything within walking distance for them, not only for cannabis products but for food and beverage for the restaurant experience.” Said Ramon.

He knows Fields Cannary will be unique, but he thinks it will be the future of cannabis consumption.

Fields Cannary

“Nowhere in the world, and I've been to Amsterdam and all over the world, have we seen where all these licenses fall under the same roof, So it's exciting times.”

Ramon says Fields Cannary should be open in early 2025 and is hoping for a 4-20, marijuana day, grand opening.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube