Camping season kicks off in Michigan state parks with price changes coming

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Camping season is officially underway in Michigan, with state parks seeing an increase in visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors.

State parks across Michigan are preparing for the busy camping season, as Hoffmaster State Park supervisor Justin Givens shares tips for campers and a warning of upcoming price increases.

"I would say June's usually kick off time," Givens said.

While July and August remain the most popular months for camping, availability varies throughout the week. "Weekdays we do have availability, but weekends usually tend to fill up," Givens said.

Campers should be aware that price increases are coming to state parks across Michigan in August.

"We will have an increase in prices August 1st throughout the state," Givens explained. "They're going to be going up $5 to $10. It depends on where the site is and what state park it is."

Hoffmaster State Park offers 295 sites (with one camper per site). The prices vary depending on the size and the days you're camping.

"We have 10 ADA accessible sites, and we have some 50 amp service and some 30 amp services as well," Givens said.

Currently, weekday rates at Hoffmaster are $39 a night for 30-amp service and $42 a night for 50-amp service. Weekend rates are $42 a night for 30-amp and $45 a night for 50-amp service.

Starting August 1st, prices will increase to $45 a night for 30-amp service on weekdays and $48 on weekends. The 50-amp service will cost $50 on weekdays and $53 on weekends.

"We're getting a lot more camping nights in our park, at least," Givens said. "And I think overall, I think there's been a lot more campers."

For those looking to secure a spot this summer, Hoffmaster allows reservations up to six months in advance. Last-minute campers can check for cancellations online.

The notification system alerts potential campers when cancellations occur, allowing them to quickly book available sites.

Regardless of when you book, Givens recommends remembering three things for a successful camping trip: bring firewood, pack food, and most importantly, have fun.

