Camping, lodging fees go up at Michigan state parks

Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A night in a sleeping bag is costing more at Michigan campgrounds.

Rates have gone up between $2 and $8 a night, depending on the campground and the day.

The Department of Natural Resources says it's the first increase in four years.

The DNR says state park attendance has surged 30 percent since 2019, adding to daily operating costs.

Some parks have cabins and other lodging. That rate is going up by $10 a night.

The DNR says camping and lodging fees account for 51 percent of the money used to operate state parks.

