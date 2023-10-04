Calvin University sets out sunscreen dispensers on campus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University installed free sunscreen dispensers on its campus amid recent unseasonable warmth in West Michigan.

The three devices are located outside of DeVries Hall, at the west end of the skywalk and the Gainey Athletic Complex.

"Prevention is key here," said Erica Boldenow, a biology and public health professor at the university. "Public health is all about prevention."

While the bright yellow, SPF 30 dispensers arrived during record-setting heat in West Michigan, they've been in the works for a while.

This year, Calvin alumna Olivia Lamberg shared the Sunscreen Project with the campus she once called home. The current medical student had already implemented it at the University of Michigan and Washtenaw County Parks.

"If we can make sunscreen more available," Boldenow said. "Then it's much more appealing."

In partnership with Dr. Rebecca Jansen of Dermatology Associates of West Michigan, the university set out to combat skin cancer.

“Damage to our skin happens," Boldenow said. "It's a progressive thing. It happens over many years. It's not just a one and done.”

The Skin Cancer foundation says one in five Americans will develop the disease by the age of 70, citing that five or more sunburns double the risk of melanoma.

“We love being outside during beautiful days," Boldenow said. "But we know that the sun has harmful UV rays that can impact our skin.”

Now installed, public health students at the university will monitor the popularity of the dispensers as part of their studies.

Based on the results, additional dispensers may be installed on Calvin's campus and the program could expand to the Greater Grand Rapids area.

