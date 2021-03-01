Calvin University is holding ceremony for School of Business tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tomorrow Calvin University will hold a ceremony for its new School of Business building.

The new $11.25 million building is estimated to be completed in 2022. At 15,000 square feet, the building will have new offices, classrooms, breakout spaces and gathering areas.

Originally, the school was announced in 2020 following a $22.25 million anonymous gift (the largest single gift in Calvin University’s history).

The ceremony will feature remarks from Calvin University’s president, the interim deans of the School of Business, and donors. Additionally, the Mayor of Grand Rapids, Rosalynn Bliss, will be in attendance.

Tomorrows program is invitation only with attendee’s required to have a face covering which must be always worn. Those interested can view a livestream of the event, which is from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.