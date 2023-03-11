California woman injured in semi crash on US-31 & Van Buren Street in Olive Twp.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Deputies are investigating a semi trailer crash that left a woman injured.

Deputies were called to Southbound US-31 and Van Buren Street in Olive Township Friday night around 9:15 for a report of a semi truck and trailer that went off the road and crashed into trees.

The truck ended up in a ditch where it fell on its side.

The Kenworth semi truck was driven by a 62-year-old California woman who suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to deputies.

Officials have closed the stretch of highway intermittently so a towing crew could get the semi out of the ditch.

