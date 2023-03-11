Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

California woman injured in semi crash on US-31 & Van Buren Street in Olive Twp.

Ottawa County Sheriff 11192022
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 11192022
Posted at 3:40 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 03:40:48-05

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Deputies are investigating a semi trailer crash that left a woman injured.

Deputies were called to Southbound US-31 and Van Buren Street in Olive Township Friday night around 9:15 for a report of a semi truck and trailer that went off the road and crashed into trees.

The truck ended up in a ditch where it fell on its side.

The Kenworth semi truck was driven by a 62-year-old California woman who suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to deputies.

Officials have closed the stretch of highway intermittently so a towing crew could get the semi out of the ditch.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather