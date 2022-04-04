Calhoun Co. deputies: Man involved in car crash after being shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Calhoun County deputies say a Springfield man was involved in a crash after being shot Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to N. 25th Street in Springfield around 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim and a large crowd.

The sheriff’s office says that while units were responding to the shooting, a call came in about a crash at the intersection of N. 20th Street and Avenue A.

Deputies say one of the individuals involved in the crash was identified as the shooting victim. The 25-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting is still under investigation. Crews will be at the intersection of N. 20th Street and Avenue A on Monday to continue investigating. The intersection will be closed during that time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-0912.

