Caledonia Community Players announces 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder' as next performance

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Caledonia Community Players has announced that its next performance will be A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. The show will open on Friday, June 17 at the Duncan Lake Performing Arts Center.

The place takes place in London in 1907. It follows Monty Nararro, a poor clerk. After the death of his mother, Monty learns that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, which is controlled by the D’Ysquith banking family. After his claims of being a relative are dismissed, Monty decides to make sure that he is the one to receive the inheritance, and comes up with a plan to kill the eight members of the D’Ysquiths that are ahead of him.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

The Caledonia Community Players’ production of A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder will be directed by James Collver. The music direction will be done by Craig Swatt. Sherry Collver will be the assistant director and Treva Wyman will be the stage manager. It will star Dan Bittner as Monty Navarro. Jody McGargar will play Miss Shingle. Molly Vanderwest will play Sibella Hallward, the girl that Monty is in love with. Monty’s cousin Phoebe D’Ysquith will be played by Madra Likkel. James Collver will play all eight members of the D’Ysquith family that Monty plans to kill.

A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder opened on Broadway on November 17, 2013, and was directed by Darko Tresnjak. The play’s book was written by Robert L. Freedman. The music was written by Steven Lutvak, who also worked on the lyrics with Freedman. The play is based on the 1907 book Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal by Roy Horniman. In 2014, the plat won four Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, and Best Costume Design.

A list of the dates of the performances can be found below:



Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday June 24 at 7 p.m.

Saturday June 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

